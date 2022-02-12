Opposition parties slam CM Dhami over promise to implement Uniform Civil Code if BJP is re-elected

Hours after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday promised to introduce Uniform Civil Code in the state if BJP comes to power again, opposition parties slammed his statement.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) slammed the chief minister over the announcement of implementing UCC stating the decision is being taken ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly elections while Bharatiya Janata Party and BJP Yuva Morcha lauded Dhami for this initiative.

Speaking to ANI, Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief said, "CM should understand the fact the uniform does not mean common dress. Babasaheb ji also used to say that it should be voluntary, not mandatory. We believe in Unity in diversity."

Owaisi also clarified that there is 'One Nation' but there are 'many cultures' and people have the right to preserve their culture according to article 29.

"Dhami has taken the decision because he knows BJP will lose the assembly polls in Uttarakhand this time. I would like to ask him what he has done for the development of state," the AIMIM chief added.

RJD leader Manoj Jha also launched a scathing attack at Dhami over his announcement on UCC and said that this idea has come to him just ahead of elections in Uttarakhand.

"This idea is coming to him at the time of the election. But he never talks about job opportunities and other issues of the state. BJP find it difficult to speak about these issues," RJD leader said.

Congress leader Jaiveer Singh Gill took a jibe at Uttarakhand CM and called his promise to introduce UCC another "political jumla" ahead of state assembly polls.

"Uttarakhand CM Dhami is launching one political jumla after another. He should be worried about how will he pass the time after the BJP will lose the polls and Congress will come to power in Uttarakhand. They take decisions on their own, common people do not trust them," Gill told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP and BJP Yuva Morcha appreciated the Uttarakhand Chief Minister for ensuring implementation of UCC in the state if the party retains power in assembly polls.

"Uttarakhand has a unique culture and it possesses a civilisation history, so introducing Uniform Civil Code will help in strengthening the culture of the state. It is even our constitutional duty," said Tejasvi Surya, BJP Yuva Morcha National President.

Lauding Dhami on the decision, BJP leader Prem Shukla also affirmed that implementing UCC was one of the promises the party had made earlier.

"BJP had made many promises including building Ram Mandir, abolishing article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and introducing UCC was amongst the one. So we are just fulfilling our promise," Shukla added.

Earlier today, Dhami said in a press conference in Khatima, where he was campaigning, that soon after the swearing-in ceremony, the BJP government will form a panel that will prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code for the state.

"Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in the state. It will enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state," the chief minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

