Opposition stages walkout from RS as division on Election Laws (Amendment) Bill denied amid ruckus

A joint Opposition including Congress, DMK, TMC, AAP, Shiv Sena, Left, RJD, Samajwadi Party and BSP staged a walkout on Tuesday from the Rajya Sabha accusing the Chair of not allowing division sought by them over the 'Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021'.

The Opposition members strongly opposed the Bill and asked the government to take it back and finally staged a walkout from the House when Deputy Chairman did now allow their demand citing "the members are in the Well and division cannot be given in this situation as per rule".

"I am ready to give division but the members should first go to their seats. Being in the Well of the House is unparliamentary. The chair cannot allow division in this situation," said the Deputy Chairman.

The Opposition was seeking division on the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that aims to give effect to the long-pending electoral reforms including linking Aadhaar with the voter ID card.

As the Opposition did not get division, all of their members staged walkouts from the House.

Meanwhile, TMC member Derek O'Brien threw rule books and the treasury benches raised the issue to suspend him.

Subsequently, the Bill was passed through a voice vote when all the Opposition including staged a walkout.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday in a similar way and the Opposition members spoke against the Bill.

( With inputs from ANI )

