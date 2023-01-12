OPS to instill sense of social security: Himachal CM

Shimla, Jan 12 The Himachal Pradesh government will provide benefits of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to its national pension system (NPS) employees as the purpose is not merely to provide them with monetary benefits but to instill in them a sense of social and self-respect, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

Addressing employees of the state secretariat here, he said the government was endeavoring to ensure that the employees get all their dues well in time.

Due to the financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure by the previous BJP government the state was reeling under the heavy debt burden of Rs 75,000 crore.

He said the government was committed to take a few steps to bring the derailed economy back on track.

The government was forced to impose a VAT of Rs 3.01 per litre on diesel to earn revenue for the state exchequer.

Sukhu said the previous government also opened about 900 institutions at the fag end of its tenure simply with an eye on the polls and lure the people.

He said all these institutions and offices were opened without making any budgetary provision.

"If all these institutions are to be made functional, the state would require another Rs 5,000 crore for their smooth functioning," said the Chief Minister.

The main thrust of the government during the next five years would be to strengthen the rural economy since 90 per cent population resides in the rural areas, said the Chief Minister.

He said the government would buy 10 litres of cow milk at the rate of Rs 80 per liter and buffalo milk at the rate of Rs 100 per litre per day to strengthen the economy of the farmers.

The farmers also would be motivated to adopt organic farming on large scale, he said.

Sukhu said soon after assuming the office of the Chief Minister, he visited the orphanage at Tutikandi to get first-hand information regarding the living conditions of the inmates.

"I directed the officers concerned to improve the living conditions and also decided to create Mukhya Mantri Sukhashrya Kosh worth Rs 101 crore," said the Chief Minister.

Sukhu said he himself donated a month's salary towards this fund and had also requested the MLAs to donate generously towards it.

He said this would help the orphans and lesser privileged to pursue their higher education, including professional courses.

