Original BJP is not running Karnataka government, says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that the state has a coalition government and it is not being run by those from the "original BJP".

Speaking to ANI, the state Congress president said, "It's not the original Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislators government, it's a government of all party MLAs, it's a coalition government in the state."

He claimed that there were a lot of issues within the ruling party as those who have gone to the BJP from Congress and JD(S) constitute over 60 per cent of the government, and the long-time party loyalists feel that they are being sidelined.

"There is fear in the BJP that there are a lot of internal problems, that's the reason their national leaders are repeatedly coming and holding discussions. Original BJP is not running this government, it is a coalition government," Shivakumar said.

He further said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai came from a different party and those who came with CM from Janata Dal, are about 30 per cent, those who have gone from Congress are 30 per cent and BJP (original) are about 30 per cent.

"Basavaraj Bommai came from a different party, those who came with CM from Janata Dal are about 30 per cent, those who have gone from Congress are 30 per cent and BJP original are about 30 per cent. There are a lot of internal issues and there is a lot of scarcity and fear between them as original BJP, people feel that the government is being run by outsiders who came during operation lotus," Shivakumar told ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

