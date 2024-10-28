"Our Fight Continues": Vinesh Phogat Supports Roshni Jaiswal in Ongoing Battle Against Harassment (Watch Video)

On September 15, 2024, a violent incident unfolded in Premchand Colony, under the Lalpur Pandeypur police station in Varanasi. Congress leader Roshni Kushal Jaiswal, accompanied by her husband and supporters, allegedly attacked BJP worker Rajesh Singh at his home. The confrontation arose from Jaiswal's claim that Singh made objectionable comments on her Facebook post.

In the aftermath of the incident, Rajesh Singh was summoned to the police station for questioning based on Jaiswal's complaint. This decision incited anger among BJP supporters, leading to protests outside the police station. Following these developments, the police arrested Jaiswal's husband.

Newly-elected Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat voiced her support for Jaiswal, criticizing the BJP for allegedly attempting to silence women's voices. In her statements to the media, she condemned the harassment Jaiswal faced, saying, "We stand with Roshni Jaiswal; whatever mental harassment being done to her will not be tolerated... Our fight in this case is still on (referring to the Women wrestlers' sexual harassment case)... The BJP has always tried to suppress cases of injustice against women. They are being trolled... They trolled us also... If they had safeguarded women instead of trolling us, the public would have been more happy."

#WATCH | Newly-elected Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat says, "...We stand with Roshni Jaiswal, whatever mental harassment being done to her will not be tolerated...Our fight in this case is still on (Women wrestlers' sexual harassment case)...BJP has always tried to suppress the cases… pic.twitter.com/DDPdmxbcL1 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

Despite multiple court orders to appear, Roshni Kushal Jaiswal did not attend the court hearings, leading to the court declaring her absconding and issuing an order for the attachment of her property. This incident has escalated tensions between BJP and Congress workers in Varanasi, highlighting the ongoing political rivalries in the region.