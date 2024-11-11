‘Our mantra is ‘pehle rashtra fir caste’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, Nov 11 Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said his party believes in the mantra of ‘pahle rastra fir caste’ (first nation and then caste).

Chouhan made this remark responding to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's relentless push for the caste-based census in the country.

"Rahul Gandhi is trying to divide the people of India for vote bank, but the people of this country are well aware of his strategy. If he (Rahul Gandhi) can speak against the country during his foreign visits, what else we can expect from him," Chouhan said.

During his visit to Bhopal after campaigning for BJP's candidate Ramakant Bhargava for Budhni bypolls on Monday, Chouhan said India's identity is "unity and brotherhood" among the people from all sections and not discrimination.

"No matter how long Rahul Gandhi attempts to divide the people of this country, he won't succeed. Congress has always followed appeasement politics in thrust of power and Rahul Gandhi is following the footsteps of his forefathers," he added.

Chouhan further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government has adopted the mantra of "progress" and "rashtravad", and therefore, people from all castes and religions are extending their support.

Meanwhile, talking about the Assembly elections in Jharkhand, Chouhan said the Opposition bloc has invited "intruders", due to which, people are very upset with them.

"I have witnessed wind of change in Jharkhand. I have full confidence that BJP will form government in Jharkhand," he added.

Chouhan, who is BJP in-charge of Jharkhand Assembly elections, has earlier stated that the BJP would prepare a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand if voted to power.

Chouhan has also asserted that once the NRC is implemented, Bangladeshi infiltrators will be identified and removed. He accused the Hemant Soren government of sheltering infiltrators and protecting them by giving them Aadhaar cards.

Voting in 43 Assembly seats for the first phase will take place on November 13 and 38 in the second phase on November 20. Counting will be held for all the 81 seats on November 23.

