'Our sources say ED will arrest Satyender Jain soon' says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that sources have apprised that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will arrest Health Minister Satyender Kumar Jain in the coming days.

Speaking at a press conference, the chief minister said the Centre conducted raids twice on the health minister but nothing has been found against him. They are welcome this time too.

"Our sources have apprised us that in the coming days, ED will arrest Satyendar Jain. Raids by the Centre have been done twice against him but in vain. They are welcome this time too," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister hit out the Central government and said "they can send all agencies against Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia and Bhagwant Mann. We are not afraid."

The Aam Aadmi Party chief further noted, "With elections nearing, Central agencies are also becoming active. BJP can send all agencies. Not only, Satyendra Jain but they can also send them to me, Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann. We will welcome them with a smile."

"We will not cry like Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on ED raids. He is frustrated because he had done wrong... We have not done anything wrong so we are not afraid," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor