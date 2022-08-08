Over 10,000 police personnel to be deployed in Delhi for Independence Day

More than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure fool-proof security arrangements in Delhi for Independence Day with additional focus on tracking any aerial threat, police said."This year there is an additional focus on containing aerial objects. Technology is being used as a force multiplier," said Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Delhi Police.On IB alert of possible terror threat from Rohingyas, he said that the police have an institutionalised mechanism, specifically to monitor such threats.

.

"We have an institutionalised mechanism specifically to monitor Rohingyas, and we do that in coordination with the Special Branch. We are doing it adequately, added Pathak.When asked about threats in the wake of the arrest of IS suspect from Batla House, he said nothing linked to the case has come to light so far."Not right to say specifically at this point but if something comes up in checkings, inputs and policing activity, we take a note with sensitivity if it could've ramifications on security arrangements for I-Day. We try to nip it in bud," Pathak said.Meanwhile, Delhi police conducted a mock drill exercise to check the alertness and preparation of its personnel ahead of India's 75th Independence Day.The police planted four tiffin boxes across the central district in areas such as Jama Masjid, Gaffar Market(Karol bagh), New Delhi Railway Station and Paharganj.A Red Alert Scheme was started for three hours in the evening across central district. Intensive checking, picketing and patrolling was started with the focus being on high footfall and congested areas.