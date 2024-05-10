Over 4.44 lakh employees cast votes in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, May 10 Over 4.44 lakh employees on poll duty in Andhra Pradesh have cast their votes in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls at Voter Facilitation Centres (VFCs) across the state.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) M.K. Meena, a total of 4,44,216 postal ballots were polled in 25 Lok Sabha constituencies while 4,44,218 ballots were polled in 175 Assembly segments.

The VFCs were set up in every Assembly segment.

The voting by postal ballot began on May 5 and came to an end on May 9.

The CEO said the employees in large numbers used the postal ballot facility. On May 9, the last day, 11,374 votes were polled in the Parliamentary constituencies while 11,370 votes were cast in Assembly segments.

The maximum number of postal ballots (22,650) were polled in the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency, while the Amalapuram (SC) recorded the lowest number of voting by postal ballots at 14,526.

The CEO said that the polled postal ballots are being sent to strong rooms.

Polling is scheduled in all Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies on May 13.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has decided to have 100 per cent webcasting of the polling process in 14 constituencies.

District authorities in Anantapur, East Godavari and West Godavari districts decided to arrange 100 per cent webcasting.

The election authorities are setting up 28 model polling stations, equipped with all the facilities.

The CEO on Friday reviewed with all district election officers and SPs the arrangements to be made during the last 72 hours. He asked them to make all arrangements to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of the polling without giving scope for re-polling. He directed the DEOs and SPs to strictly enforce rules with regard to the 48-hour silence period which comes into effect from 6 p.m. on May 11.

