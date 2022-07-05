Over 65,000 pilgrims perform Amarnath Yatra so far

Srinagar, July 5 Over 65,000 pilgrims have so far paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine as another batch of 6,351 pilgrims left Jammu to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra on Tuesday.

Official sources said that the Amarnath Yatra has been going on smoothly since it started on June 30.

"Over 65,000 pilgrims had darshan at the holy cave shrine since the Yatra started on June 30."

"Another batch of 6,351 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu today in two escorted convoys to perform the Yatra. Of these, 2,028 are going to Baltal base camp while 4,323 are going to Pahalgam base camp," sources said.

Those using the north Kashmir Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above the sea level. The pilgrims return to the base camp on the same day after performing the Yatra.

Those approaching the cave shrine from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route have to trek 48 km spread over 4 days to reach the cave shrine.

Helicopter services are also available on both the routes for the pilgrims.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 will conclude on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

