Over 81 per cent turnout in fresh voting at 6 polling stations in Manipur

Imphal, April 30 Over 81 per cent of the 4,809 voters turned out for the repolling at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency, amidst tight security, on Tuesday, election officials said.

According to election officials, no untoward incident was reported during the voting in five polling stations in Ukhrul district and one in Senapati district.

The repolling started at 7 a.m. and continued till 4 p.m.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha earlier appealed to the voters to cast their votes in large numbers in these six polling stations.

The Election Commission on Saturday declared "void" the voting at these six polling stations in Outer Manipur and announced fresh polling in these polling stations coming under three assembly segments - Ukhrul, Chingai, and Karong (all reserved for tribals).

Election officials said that various disturbances including the damaging of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) occurred in these six polling stations on April 26.

Polling was held on April 26 at 848 polling stations in the remaining 13 of the 28 Assembly segments under the Outer Manipur Parliamentary seat, where voting for the 15 other Assembly segments was held in the first phase on April 19 along with the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

Nearly 82 per cent of around 4.85 lakh voters on April 26 exercised their franchise in the remaining part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, spread across eight hilly districts - Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Jiribam, Pherzawl, and Tengnoupal.

