Over Rs 79 lakh cash seized from govt employee's residence in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 13 The vigilance and anti-corruption wing of the Assam government has seized cash amounting to more than Rs 79 lakh from the residence of a government employee after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.

The cash was seized from the residence of Jayanta Goswami, an executive engineer with the Public Health and Engineering (PHE) department in the North Lakhimpur Circle, who has been arrested.

According to an official, Goswami demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant for clearing pending bills. The vigilance and anti-corruption branch was duly informed and a trap was laid to apprehend Goswami.

The state government official was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe on Monday from Guwahati's Hengrabari area. Following his arrest, the vigilance and anti-corruption wing searched Goswami’s residence in Guwahati which led to the recovery of cash amounting to Rs 79,87,500.

Further investigation is underway.

