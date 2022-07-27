Owaisi: They don't shower flowers on Muslims instead, they bulldoze our houses

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed to shower flowers on the Kanwariyas, it has started to have repercussions. There are mixed reactions to this decision of the government. AIMIM party leader Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government. You are showering flowers on Kanwar pilgrims, but at least don't destroy our houses, Owaisi said. The issue of discrimination against a Muslim police officer was raised a few days ago.

AIMIM party leader Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted and criticized the BJP government. BJP-led UP government showering flower petals on Kanwariyas using public money. We want them to treat everyone equally. They don't shower flowers on us (Muslims) instead, they bulldoze our houses, he said.

"Cops are showing petals on Kanwaria, applying lotion on their feet. Delhi Police removed blacksmiths from their route so that Kanwarias do not get upset, the UP government banned meat on their route. Is it not revadi culture?" Owaisi tweeted.

Owaisi said, "The sentiments of the Kanwariya are so strong that they can not even tolerate the name of a Muslim police officer. Why this distinction? Why hate one and love the other? Why divert traffic for one religion and bulldoze for another?"