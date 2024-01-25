Padma Awards 2024 Winners List: Elephant Mahout Gets Padma Shri

On Thursday, January 25, the Narendra Modi government announced the list of Padma Vibhushan, Bhushan, and Padma Shri awards. The Padma Awards are categorized into Padma Bhushan, Vibhushan, and Shri. Considered the second-highest civilian honours in India after Bharat Ratna, the Padma Awards for 2024 were unveiled on Republic Day. Established in 1954, these awards acknowledge individuals for their exceptional contributions across various fields.

The list of Padma Awards 2024 winners, traditionally disclosed on Republic Day, encompasses diverse categories such as Art, Literature, Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science, Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade, and Industry.

Among the notable recipients are:

Parbati Baruah: India’s first female elephant mahout, who defied stereotypes to carve a space for herself in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Jageshwar Yadav: A Tribal Welfare Worker from Jashpur who devoted his life to the upliftment of marginalized Birhor & Pahadi Korwa people.

Chami Murmu: A Tribal Environmentalist and champion of women's empowerment from Seraikela Kharsawan.

Gurvinder Singh: Divyang Social Worker from Sirsa who worked for the betterment of the homeless, destitute, women, orphans and Divyangjan.

Sathyanarayana Beleri: Rice farmer from Kasaragod, who evolved into a guardian of paddy crop by preserving over 650 traditional rice varieties.

Dukhu Majhi: Tribal Environmentalist from Sindri village, Purulia.

K Chellammal: Organic Farmer from South Andaman successfully developed a 10-acre organic farm.