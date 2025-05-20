Pahalgam Attack Was Tourists Fault, Claims YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra

In the past two weeks, India has taken major action against espionage networks allegedly working for Pakistan. At least 12 people have been arrested on charges of spying, including Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra. Investigations reveal that all the accused were linked to a foreign intelligence agency operating in northern India. Of the 12 arrested, six were from Punjab and four from Haryana.

On May 16, Haryana Police arrested Jyoti Malhotra from Hisar. She runs a YouTube channel called Travel with Joe, which has more than 3.77 lakh subscribers. According to the police, she provided highly sensitive information related to India to the Pakistani intelligence agency. She has been booked under various sections of the Official Secrets Act and the Indian Penal Code and is currently in five-day police custody.

Also Read | YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Trained by Lashkar-e-Taiba for 14 Days in Pakistan: Reports.

Following the Pahalgam attack, Jyoti Malhotra posted a video claiming the incident occurred due to tourists' negligence. She stated that travellers must remain alert while visiting new places. In the same video, she also criticised the Indian government for the lack of proper security arrangements in Pahalgam.

During interrogation, Jyoti claimed that the videos she created were part of her right to freedom of expression. While admitting she had occasionally shared positive views about Pakistanis, she said these were personal opinions posted on her YouTube channel. In her video after the Pahalgam attack, she notably blamed both tourists and the government for the incident.

According to the FIR lodged by Hisar police, Jyoti visited the Pakistan High Commission in 2023 to apply for a visa. There, she allegedly met a man named 'Danish', who helped her establish contact with the Pakistani intelligence agency. She was allegedly assigned the task of transmitting sensitive Indian information to Pakistan. Police also claim she remained in contact with Pakistani handlers during ‘Operation Sindoor’ and amid the ongoing India–Pakistan tensions.