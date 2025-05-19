YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Trained by Lashkar-e-Taiba for 14 Days in Pakistan: Reports

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation. Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, a major revelation has surfaced, shocking national security circles once again. The Haryana Police have arrested Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber, for allegedly sharing sensitive Indian information with Pakistan. According to reports, she underwent espionage training at Lashkar-e-Taiba’s main training centre in Muridke, a facility previously targeted and destroyed by Indian forces in Pakistan. After completing her training, she was sent back to India to carry out a mission. However, before she could begin, she was apprehended by the Hisar Police.

Sources reveal that Malhotra had visited Pakistan just days before the Pahalgam attack and stayed in Muridke for 14 days. During interrogation, she reportedly admitted to this visit, though her exact mission remains unclear. Authorities are now investigating whether other individuals were involved. According to the police, over 20 social media influencers may be linked to the espionage operation.

During her time in Pakistan, Jyoti Malhotra reportedly enjoyed unrestricted movement. She visited sensitive areas typically off-limits to Indian nationals, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Islamabad, Karachi, and Muridke. Pakistani police had arranged personal security for her during her stay.

Investigators believe Shakir, an officer in Pakistan’s intelligence agency, facilitated her movements based on instructions from Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, an official at the Pakistan High Commission in India. The Hisar Police are also examining the possibility of Malhotra’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 tourists were targeted based on their names and religion. Notably, she was in Kashmir just three days prior to the incident and visited the exact location of the attack.

While Malhotra has denied any involvement in the attack during interrogation, she was reportedly in touch with officials at the Pakistan Embassy, including Danish, during Operation Sindoor. Malhotra is currently in five-day police custody, and investigations are ongoing.