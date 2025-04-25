Pahalgam Terror Attack: Security Forces Demolish Homes of Terrorists Asif Sheikh and Adil (Watch Video)

In a significant attack terrorists killed around 26 tourists in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam. This incident has created an atmosphere of anger across the country. It was revealed that the attackers in Pahalgam included two local terrorists along with Pakistani terrorists. Meanwhile, the security forces today demolished the houses of two local terrorists, Asif Sheikh and Adil, who were involved in this attack.

Following the April 22 Besran Valley attack, the Army conducted an operation in Anantnag and Pulwama, South Kashmir, demolishing the houses of absconding Asif Sheikh and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Adil Thokar. Thokar's house in Guri was blown up, while Sheikh's house was demolished using a bulldozer. A vigorous search operation is underway to apprehend both individuals.

According to more information received about the terrorist Adil Sheikh, he went to Pakistan in 2018. There he got trained to become terrorist. After completing the training, he returned to Kashmir. He is accused of helping Pakistani terrorists to carry out the attack in Pahalgam. It is said that he was the one who took the terrorists to the Besran Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir: The house of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Asif Sheikh was blasted in Tral. Sheikh is believed to be involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. Authorities have destroyed the property as part of ongoing counter-terrorism operations pic.twitter.com/nkDvFKVkiv — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2025

Meanwhile, while the search operation was underway in the house of Asif Sheikh in Mohgama, the security forces found a suspicious box. Wires were coming out of that box. The box was defused on the spot. A small explosion took place at this time. No casualties were reported in this explosion. Meanwhile, the surrounding houses were evacuated before this operation.