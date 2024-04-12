Paid holiday for employees from other states on polling day, says Gurugram DC

Gurugram, April 12 In view of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the Haryana Government has announced a paid holiday for the voters of neighbouring states who are working in the offices of departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions under the state government.

According to the notification issued by the Office of the Chief Secretary, it applies to natives of neighbouring states who work in Haryana Government offices, boards, corporations as well as educational institutions, various factories, shops, and commercial and private establishments. If their vote remains in their home state, then those dates have been designated as paid holidays for such employees.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said that Lok Sabha polls will be held on different dates across the country. In Haryana, elections are to be held on May 25.

He clarified that the employees of other states will be entitled to paid holiday only on the day of polling in their respective parliamentary constituency.

