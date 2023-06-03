"Painful morning to wake up to," says NCP MP Supriya Sule on Odisha train mishap

Mumbai [India], June 3 : Condoling the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said that "it is a painful morning to wake up to".

Sule requested the Railway Ministry and the central government to set up a high-powered committee to find out why the cause of the accident.

"It is a very painful morning to wake up to. We have lost many lives this morning in a very unfortunate train accident. I would request the Railways and the state authorities to intervene and help every person who is hurt. I would request the Railway Ministry and the Government of India to set up a high-powered committee to find out why this accident has happened," Sule said.

According to latest updates from the South Eastern Railway, the death toll in the Odisha train accident involving two express trains and a goods train reached 238.

The 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which was on its way to Howrah got derailed. Meanwhile, the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express which was coming from the opposite direction on the parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches and around 12 of its coaches hit the stationary goods train on the third track. The accident took place at 7 pm on Friday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot on Saturday to supervise the rescue operation. Vaishnaw said that a detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted. The rail safety commissioner will conduct an independent inquiry, he added.

Vaishnaw mentioned that the focus right now is on rescue and relief operations following which restoration will be carried out.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor