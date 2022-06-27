Pak intruder killed by BSF at International Border in Jammu

Jammu, June 27 One Pakistani intruder was neutralised by the BSF at the International Border (IB) in Jammu, officials said on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the general area of Border Outpost (BOP) Baquarpur.

"Our domination party at night noticed a person coming from the Pak side aggressively towards the fence with an intention to cross the fence. Our party challenged him to stop, but he paid no attention to it and continued his movement towards the fence," BSF said.

"Left with no option, our troops fired three rounds on the intruder due to which he fell down immediately ahead of the fencing."

The BSF said an early morning search party checked the area and found the dead body of a Pak intruder very close to the fence.

"Nothing recovered from him. Body being handed over to Police for further disposal," BSF said.

