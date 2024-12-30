Pakistan: ASI Team Decodes Sanskrit Inscription on Rock From Gilgit in PoK

The epigraph division of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decoded an ancient Sanskrit inscription, which was found on a rock outside Gilgit in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to ASI, the script dates back to around the 4th century CE.

According to ASI epigraphy director K Muniratnam Reddy, the inscription reads: "Pushpasingha, for the merit of his guru (name partially lost), installed a Mahesvaralinga." Shiv Pratap Singh from Rajasthan shared a photo of the inscription with ASI, which decoded it, reported The Times of India.

Also Read | 'Mrityu Koop' found in Sambhal, locals claim Lord Brahma connection.

5 months back, ASI had decoded a Sanskrit inscription sent from Peshawar in the neighbouring country. The fragmentary inscription, engraved on a slab, was found near Peshawar. According to K Muniratnam Reddy, it was written in the Sanskrit language and Sharada characters of the 10th century CE.