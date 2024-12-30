Pakistan: ASI Team Decodes Sanskrit Inscription on Rock From Gilgit in PoK
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 30, 2024 07:56 AM2024-12-30T07:56:43+5:302024-12-30T07:59:00+5:30
The epigraph division of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decoded an ancient Sanskrit inscription, which was found on a rock outside Gilgit in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to ASI, the script dates back to around the 4th century CE.
According to ASI epigraphy director K Muniratnam Reddy, the inscription reads: "Pushpasingha, for the merit of his guru (name partially lost), installed a Mahesvaralinga." Shiv Pratap Singh from Rajasthan shared a photo of the inscription with ASI, which decoded it, reported The Times of India.
5 months back, ASI had decoded a Sanskrit inscription sent from Peshawar in the neighbouring country. The fragmentary inscription, engraved on a slab, was found near Peshawar. According to K Muniratnam Reddy, it was written in the Sanskrit language and Sharada characters of the 10th century CE.