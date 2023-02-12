Pakistan-based handlers pushing drugs into J&K: Police

Srinagar, Feb 12 Pakistan-based handlers are pushing drugs into Jammu and Kashmir to spread drug addiction among youth, police said on Sunday after arresting drug peddlers from Baramulla district.

Police said in a major breakthrough, four drug peddlers were arrested in Baramulla and a huge consignment of contraband, along with cash, was recovered from their possession.

"Based on specific information regarding smuggling of narcotics in the area of Kamalkote Uri, a police party led by incharge PP Kamalkote under the supervision of SDPO, Uri, Showkat Ali established a special checkpoint at Sultan Daki Kali Mitti. During checking, a vehicle (Tata Sumo) bearing registration No. JK05D-3680 with four persons on board was intercepted and tried to fleet but was stopped by the alert police party," police said.

"During search of the said vehicle, cash amount of Rs 25,39,000 and 1.17 kg of Brown Sugar like substance was recovered."

The four accused persons identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhatti, Reyaz Ahmad Khanday, Fayaz Ahmad Khanday, and Mohd Pazeer, all residents of Madiyan Kamalkote Uri, were arrested and taken to the police station.

"During preliminarily investigation, it was learnt that under a well hatched conspiracy, Pakistan based handlers are pushing drugs inside J&K through such smugglers to spread drug addiction among youth of J&K. Further investigation into the case is going on," police said.

