Pakistan in crisis: Facing certain defeat Imran Khan 'illegally' engineers dissolution of the assembly after blocking no-confidence vote

New Delhi, April 4: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled a "surprise" and unconstitutionally engineered the dissolution of the National Assembly, when faced with certain defeat in the no-confidence motion flagged by the opposition and backed by the Army.

24-hours ago, Imran Khan had said he had a plan for the voting session on the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly and confidently stated that he would defeat the move.

"I have more than one plan. We will win tomorrow," he had said on Saturday.

According to reports, when all the members of the united opposition gathered at the assembly motion to start the proceedings for the no-confidence motion, the deputy speaker went to meet PM Imran Khan at his residence and when he came back, he declared the motion "illegal".

"After meeting Imran Khan in the PM House, deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, declares the opposition's no confidence illegal as it is a foreign conspiracy to remove Khan," said the Pakistani journalist Syed Talat Hussain calling the step an audacious and blatant violations of the Pakistani constitution.

"Clearly Imran doesn't want to leave the PM House".

Imran Khan expected to attend the crucial session. However, he did not attend and it was reported that the premier would keep an eye on the situation from his house. He had made it clear that he would not accept a vote to oust him, a move he alleged was being orchestrated by the United States.

The deputy speaker not only rejected the motion of no-confidence, he also adjourned the session indefinitely. In a fast-paced situation, Imran Khan sent his advisors immediately to the president suggesting him to dissolve the house and announce the fresh elections.

Khan then went on to address the nation and declared that he had defeated those world powers who wanted to remove him. He told the nation that he had advised President Arif Alvi to "dissolve assemblies".

Furious opposition members have approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan. They have also approached the most powerful institution of the country, the military establishment, which is headed by the Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

They have decided to reconvene the assembly session. From a panel of speakers a member will preside.

"We will prove our numbers in the house and that the govt acted unconstitutionally and ran away from vote," said Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, an opposition leader.

The opposition leader and prime ministerial candidate Shehbaz Sharif said that both PM Imran Khan and the NA speaker will be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution.

"Imran Khan, instead of admitting defeat, is busy dividing the nation. He is refusing to follow the constitutional and legal path," said Shehbaz.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government had violated the Constitution by not allowing voting to take place on the no-confidence motion.

"The united opposition is not leaving Parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to the Supreme Court. We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the Constitution of Pakistan."

Meanwhile, President of Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsan Bhoon told Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir that "the speaker and PM Khan have violated the constitution of Pakistan. The Supreme Court must come forward and save Pakistan from a crisis. We want democracy not Martial Law".

According to the constitution, the Speaker cannot reject the motion for No-confidence. It's the prerogative of the members of NA to accept or reject the motion and the most important thing is that the PM cannot dissolve the Assembly while No-confidence is pending vote of members.

Apart from approaching the Supreme Court, the opposition has also approached the military establishment who claims to be defenders of the constitution.

"If this crazy fanatic (Imran Khan) is not punished for this crime, then the law of the jungle will prevail in the country after today!" said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Opposition leaders say that having lost the majority in the National Assembly, Imran Khan chooses to bulldoze the constitution. He will be defeated with unprecedented humiliation in history.

"Instead of fighting till the last ball, Imran Khan took wickets and ran away from the field," said Hamid Mir.

