Pakistani troops violate ceasefire, BSF gave 'befitting reply'

Pakistan rangers fired upon the Border Security Force (BSF) patrolling party in the Anupgarh sector of Rajasthan along India-Pakistan Border on Friday afternoon in a case of ceasefire violation.

BSF, however, informed that there has been no casualties or injuries were reported.

"BSF gave a "befitting" response to the unprovoked firing. No casualties reported," said a senior BSF officer.

"At about 1400 hrs IST, Pak Rangers fired six-seven rounds on BSF troops who were present ahead of border security Fence as Kissan guard along with five local farmers," informed BSF.

In retaliation, the BSF Kisaan guard party fired approximately 18 rounds on Pak Rangers.

"No injury or casualty to BSF or Indian farmers have been reported. Protest being lodged and flag meeting being called," the statement reads.

( With inputs from ANI )

