Panchayat poll results indicate party's return to power: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, Dec 24 After the victory in the town panchayat elections held in various districts of the state, the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Wednesday that the election results indicate the party's return to power in the state.

Speaking to the media at the state BJP office "Jagannath Bhavan" in Bengaluru Urban district's Malleswaram, N. Ravikumar, Opposition's Chief Whip in the Legislative Council and senior BJP leader, said, "If the results of the town panchayat elections are taken as an indicator, it is clear that the BJP will come to power in Karnataka in the coming days."

He added that elections were held to 76 wards across four town panchayats, in which the BJP won 48 seats, the Congress 23, Social democratic Party of India (SDPI) three, and Independents two.

He said that elections were also held to two wards in Raichur and Bengaluru Rural districts, and the BJP won both.

"Including the by-elections, the BJP secured a total of 50 seats," he added.

BJP leader Ravikumar said that the Congress is currently in power in Karnataka, with a Chief Minister, a Deputy Chief Minister, and a full-fledged Cabinet of 33 Ministers.

"Is this your (Congress) achievement?" he asked, noting that the BJP had won 50 out of 76 seats.

He also criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government, saying that no matter how many guarantees are announced, it would not yield results as the state has a development-deficient government.

"Salaries are not being paid, there is a shortage of lecturers in universities, schools and colleges, and roads across the state are riddled with potholes," BJP leader Ravikumar alleged.

State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has expressed happiness over the party's victory in a total of four town panchayats across Karnataka.

He said the BJP secured a majority in the Bashettihalli town panchayat election in Doddaballapur taluk.

"In addition, the BJP candidate also emerged victorious in the election held for one seat in the Doddaballapur City Municipal Council," he added.

Vijayendra said that the BJP also won a majority in the town panchayat elections held in Bajpe and Kinnigoli in Dakshina Kannada district, and in Manki in Uttara Kannada district.

He also added that the BJP candidate won the by-election held for Ward No. 4 of the Turvihal Town Panchayat in Raichur district, and congratulated all the party's winning candidates.

"This unprecedented victory in the local body elections is a fitting response from the people to the failures of the ruling (Congress) government's policies in the state. The party is committed to the overall development of these constituencies," Vijayendra said.

Taking to his official X account, the Karnataka BJP said, "Thanking all the voters who voted for development in the town panchayat and local body by-elections without being swayed by the Congress government's guarantee schemes."

"The BJP's young leadership worked hard for the victory of the party workers, resulting in the party's success in the town panchayat and local body by-elections. Congratulations to all the BJP candidates who emerged victorious, as well as to the office-bearers, leaders, and party workers who worked tirelessly to ensure the party's win," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor