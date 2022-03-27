Pandemic, parole & prisoners

New Delhi, March 27 The Covid-19 pandemic though caged the world after its inception, yet several of the already caged got to see life outside the four walls.

Pandemic might have proved to be the worst nightmare for the world, but not for several prisoners who were incarcerated at various jails all over the country as the authorities were forced to release many of them on bail.

The Supreme Court on March 23, 2020, just one day before the nationwide 21-day lockdown was imposed, directed the state governments to constitute a high powered committee comprising the Principal Secretary

