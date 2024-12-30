Pangong Lake: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Near LAC Sparks Debate Over Ladakh’s Heritage and Ecosystem

The Indian Army has installed a perimeter fence near the strategically significant Pangong Lake, located along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Recently, a full-length statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled at this location. While the move by the Army has garnered praise from many quarters, it has also faced criticism. The statue, erected in this sensitive area, is seen as a symbol of India's strategic and cultural presence. However, concerns have been raised that the installation has overlooked Ladakh's heritage and its fragile ecosystem.

Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin claimed that the statue was erected without consulting local residents. He highlighted that, given the region's unique environment and wildlife, it is essential to involve locals in such decisions. Therefore, questions have been raised about the appropriateness of erecting the statue without considering the environmental and cultural context. Stanzin argued that projects in the area should balance respect for the local community and nature.

Also Read | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra Collapses Within a Year; Opposition Reacts (Watch Video).

The issue has reignited the debate about national symbols, local identity, and ecological sustainability. Supporters of the statue view it as a symbol of national unity and integrity. However, critics contend that a more holistic approach should have been adopted, one that considers Ladakh's distinctive cultural identity and ecological footprint.

As a local resident, I must voice my concerns about the Shivaji statue at Pangong. It was erected without local input, and I question its relevance to our unique environment and wildlife. Let's prioritize projects that truly reflect and respect our community and nature. https://t.co/7mpu3yceDp — Konchok Stanzin (@kstanzinladakh) December 29, 2024

In a statement, the Army defended the installation, describing the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a great symbol of valour, vision, and justice. The Army’s Fire and Fury Corps stated that the statue was unveiled on December 26, 2024, on the banks of Pangong Lake, situated at an altitude of 14,300 feet.