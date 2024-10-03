Pankaj Yadav Shot: Bike-Borne Assailants Fire at RJD Bihar General Secretary in Munger

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar General Secretary Pankaj Yadav was shot on Thursday morning, October 3. According to the news agency ANI, he was attacked during his morning walk in Munger. Seeing this local area rushed him to the nearest hospital in critical condition. However, he is out of danger and reported to be stable.

Yadav was on his routine morning walk at the airport grounds under the judication of the Safia Sarai police station area when the incident occurred. As per the information, there were a total of three unidentified miscreants waiting there to ambush him. They sped the bike near him and opened fire on him around 5 am on Thursday morning.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: Doctor Shot Dead by Patient at Nima Hospital in Jaitpur.

Bihar: In Munger, RJD State General Secretary Pankaj Yadav was shot three times while out for a morning walk near Munger Airport. Locals rushed him to Sadar Hospital, where he was referred to a private facility for better treatment. Witnesses reported that two assailants arrived… pic.twitter.com/I8xSqzVQl5 — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2024

Yadav reportedly sustained three bullet injuries in the incident. The police were on alert after the incident and launched an investigation. The RJD leader was arrested in May this year during the Lok Sabha elections after he was accused of violating voters.

"The bullet hit him close to his heart on the left side. One bullet has been retrieved. He is stable...Everything is under control. The report has come in, and everything is normal," said Dr. Prashant Tripathi from Munger National Hospital.

Munger SDPO Rajesh Kumar said that they received information about the state secretary of RJD was shot inside the airport during his morning walk. Sanwan Yadav, who has a criminal record, is involved in the firing.

Munger, Bihar: SDPO, Rajesh Kumar on RJD State General Secretary Pankaj Yadav's case says, "I received a call informing me that the state secretary of RJD, Pankaj Yadav, was shot inside the airport during his morning walk. The assailants were on a motorcycle. I informed the… https://t.co/BUlR8PKGG4pic.twitter.com/fcoOoq8OOo — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2024

"I received a call informing me that the state secretary of RJD, Pankaj Yadav, was shot inside the airport during his morning walk. The assailants were on a motorcycle. I informed the police station and local authorities about the incident, and they mentioned that he was being taken to a private hospital. The bullet hit his chest....It has come to our notice that Sawan Yadav, who has a criminal history, is involved, and we are gathering information regarding his connections and past criminal activities," Rajesh Kumar said, reported news agency IANS.