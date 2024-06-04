Pappu Yadav leads with decisive margin in Purnia LS seat

Patna, June 4 Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has taken a decisive lead with 23, 847 votes in the Purina Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Pappu Yadav is contesitng agsint the JD-U candidate Santosh Kushwaha.

The Purnia Lok Sabha seat came into the limelight after Pappu Yadav announced to contest from the seat. He had merged his party (JAP) in Congress to contest from Purnia.

As the Purnia seat went to RJD after the seat-sharing formula in the INDIA bloc, Pappu Yadav jumped into the fray as an independent candidate.

