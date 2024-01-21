Parakram Diwas 2024: PM Modi to Inaugurate Event on January 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on the evening of January 23 and the celebration will be continued till January 31. On the occasion of Parakram Diwas 2024, a multifaceted celebration is set to unfold, seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions at Red Fort, Delhi.

The comprehensive celebration is being organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with its allied institutions, such as the Archaeological Survey of India, the National School of Drama, Sahitya Akademi, and the National Archives of India. As part of the program, the event will host a rich array of activities that delve into the profound legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj, said Culture Ministry in a release.

The Red Fort played a crucial role in the saga of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj. A museum within the Red Fort is dedicated to preserving and honouring the legacy of Bose and INA, which was also inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in 2019 on Netaji’s birthday. The names of Colonel Prem Sahgal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon and Colonel Shahnawaz Khan are etched in history as key figures in the Red Fort Trials. Their commitment to the cause of India's freedom led to the infamous Red Fort barracks case, a landmark trial that showcased the unwavering resolve of the Azad Hind Fauj.

During the event, the iconic Red Fort will be transformed into a canvas through a projection mapping show a the backdrop with artists from the National School of Drama (NSD) performing on the stage, it will illuminate its walls with tales of bravery and sacrifice in a visually stunning fusion of history and art. Special recognition will be given to the veterans of the Indian National Army.

The visitors will engage with an immersive experience through exhibitions of archives, showcasing rare photographs and documents that chronicle the remarkable journey of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj at the Red Fort. Moreover, painting and sculpture workshops will offer a hands-on experience, and modern technology will take centre stage with an AR and VR exhibition, offering a unique and interactive perspective on historical events, the release said.

Parakram Diwas has been celebrated annually since 2021, honouring Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. In 2021, the inaugural event took place at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata. In 2022, a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled at India Gate, and in 2023, the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees and a model of National Memorial dedicated to Netaji, which was supposed to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, was unveiled.