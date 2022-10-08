Parallel affair with mother & daughter costs Kolkata youth his life

Kolkata, Oct 8 A parallel affair with a girl as well her mother resulted in a brutal murder of a 21-year-old man, whose body was recovered from Magrahat in South 24 Parganas district, police said on Saturday.

A total of six persons, including now-deceased Ayan Mondal's girlfriend, her mother, father, brother and two of their associates, have been arrested by the cops of Haridevpur Police station, under whose area the victim was a resident.

During investigating, the police got definite clues that a parallel affair that the deceased was having with the girl as well as her mother resulted in a feud, following which he was brutally murdered and his body dumped at a secluded place at Magrahat.

City police sources said that Mondal, an app cab driver by profession, tried to connect with his girlfriend on Wednesday evening on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. However, since she repeatedly disconnected his calls, Mondal reached her residence in an inebriated state.

"There he entered into a tiff with her mother and even assaulted her. Soon his girlfriend arrived followed by her brother and father and the fight took a nastier turn. In the heat of the moment, her brother hit Mondal on his head with a heavy and blunt object leading to his instant death," a city police official said.

Thereafter, the four decided to somehow dump the body in a secluded place. The brother contacted two of his close associates, hired a pick-up van, wrapped the body, took it to a secluded place at Magrahat and dumped it. The entire process was completed by late Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, Mondal's family filed a missing complaint at Haridevpur Police Station and finally on Friday night the body was recovered.

