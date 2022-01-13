Paramapada Vasal opens at Perumal temple in TN's Madurai

Paramapada Vasal (the seventh gate of heaven) has been opened at Tallakullam's Perumal temple in Madurai on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi on Thursday morning.

The event was held without devotees as restrictions were imposed in view of the COVID-19 epidemic. Only officials and temple staff and police were allowed inside the temple during the event.

Earlier today, the processional deity, Lord Namperumal, attired in 'Ratnangi' (gem-studded armour) was taken in a procession that passed through the Paramapada Vasal (seventh gate of heaven).

( With inputs from ANI )

