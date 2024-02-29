Parents Seek Schedule Changes to Sidestep Leap Year Births on February 29

In 2024, with February having 29 days due to being a leap year, some expectant parents are making requests to obstetricians and gynecologists to avoid scheduling caesarean sections on February 29. The reason behind this is the desire to celebrate their child's birthday annually, rather than once every four years, just like special events like the Olympic Games.

Doctors have shared that many couples are hesitant about a February 29 birth and have opted to either postpone the delivery to March 1 or bring it forward to February 28. This has led to a reshuffling of doctors' schedules, with obstetrician and gynecologist Ranjit Chakraborty mentioning, "Most couples loathe the idea of a Feb 29 birth. A majority have preferred to postpone it by a day or two while some C-sections have been pre-poned by a day."

The BP Poddar Hospital experienced couples requesting rescheduling of C-sections to avoid a February 29 birth. Supriyo Chakrabarty, the group adviser at the hospital, noted, "A request came from a couple to change the date of the Caesarean delivery. The young couple said they would like to celebrate their child's birthday every year. If the baby was born on February 29, they would have to wait four years for the special day and they were desperate to prevent that."

Pediatrician Shantanu Ray shared instances where couples requested to defer delivery until March 1, despite the expecting mother being in labor, to avoid a February 29 birth. Ranjit Chakraborty mentioned that he regularly receives such requests during leap years, and this year is no exception. He accommodates these requests as much as possible, acknowledging the growing trend of parents choosing auspicious days like Janmashtami, Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi, or the first day of Durga Puja for delivery.

Despite these preferences, the concluding statement suggests a different perspective, highlighting the unpredictability of life and the possibility that February 29 may hold its own unique auspiciousness.