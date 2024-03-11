Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Court Grants Police 45-Day Extension to Complete Probe

The Special Cell of Delhi Police last week moved an application and sought an extension of 90 days to complete the parliament security probe stating that the case is sensitive and the . digital data is voluminous. The city police requested Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur to grant three more months to it for concluding the investigation into the matter. Now as per a ANI report, the Delhi Police has granted 45 more days to Delhi Police to complete the investigation.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons — Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour on December 13 last year, released a yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs. Around the same time, two other accused — Shinde and Azad — also sprayed a coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” (dictatorship will not work) outside the Parliament premises.

A case was registered based on the complaint filed by the deputy director (security) of parliament. All four accused were arrested right there and then, while two more – Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat – said to be persons behind the incident, were apprehended on December 14 and 15, respectively. The accused have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).