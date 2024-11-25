Parliament Winter Session 2024: Lok Sabha Members To Mark Attendance Using Digital Pen on Electronic Tabs

Members of the Lok Sabha attending the Winter Session of Parliament, starting Monday, will have the option to mark their attendance digitally using an electronic pen on a tablet. This initiative, introduced by Speaker Om Birla, is part of efforts to make Parliament paperless. Electronic tablets will be placed at four counters in the Lok Sabha chamber lobby for this purpose.

"Physical attendance registers will continue to be kept at the counters. However, members are advised to use the tab as a preferred choice and help make Parliament paperless," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Officials stated that members will need to select their names from a drop-down menu on the tablet, sign digitally using the pen, and then press the 'submit' button to register their attendance. A team of engineers from the National Informatics Centre will be stationed at each counter to provide technical support.

Members have to mark their attendance in the register to avail of their daily allowance when Parliament is in session. Earlier, Lok Sabha members marked their attendance using a mobile app.

