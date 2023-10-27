Parliamentary panel may suggest criminalisation of adultery

New Delhi, October 27 Rajya Sabha's panel on Home Affairs, which is reviewing the three proposed legislations to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, respectively, is likely to recommend criminalisation of adultery and non-consensual sex between men, women or transgenders.

The panel met on Friday but could not adopt a draft report owing to opposition members seeking an extension of three months to scrutinise the three Bills, as per reports.

The three Bills were tabled in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on the last day of the Monsoon Session in August and were referred to the Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal for review.

The panel has three months time to scrutinise the Bills, a deadline which ends next month. The panel, which has met 13 times since August, is scheduled to meet again on November 6.

