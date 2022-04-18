Parliamentary panel to discuss 'Monsoon prospects-projections for 2022' today

To discuss the upcoming monsoon season, Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change is scheduled to hear the views of the Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences and Director General-India Meteorological Department on Monday on "Monsoon prospects-projections for 2022".

The meeting is scheduled to be held between 11 am and 12 noon within Parliament premises.

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a 'normal' monsoon for this year or 99 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 87 cm and private weather forecasting agency Skymet has earlier said that the 2022 southwest monsoon could be 'normal', finishing around the mid-way mark of the normal range of 96-104 per cent of the LPA, the Committee is to hear the views of Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences and Director General-India Meteorological Department on the subject "Monsoon prospects-projections for 2022."

The Committee is also expected to discuss the southwest monsoon which starts in June and ends in September. The Southwest monsoon is a lifeline for Indian agriculture and is also a key determinant in the broader economic sense as it provides over 70 per cent of the annual precipitation that the country gets.

Last week, Rajya Sabha Secretariat in a letter to all its 30 members reminded about the next meeting of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change to transact its business.

All the Committee members have been requested to attend the meeting by maintaining social distancing as per government guidelines.

The Committee, chaired by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, consists of 10 Rajya Sabha and 20 Lok Sabha members. The members of Rajya Sabha in the Committee include Anil Baluni, Vandana Chavan, Seema Dwivedi, Indu Bala Goswami, Joginially Santosh Kumar, Parimal Nathwani, Bhaskar Rao Nekkanti, Nabam Rebia and Rajani Ashokrao Patil.

The members of Lok Sabha in the Committee are Guharam Ajgalley, Pradan Baruah, Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor, Sudarshan Bhagat, Anantkumar Hegde, S. Jagathrakshakan, Mohammed Azam Khan, Jyotsna Charandas Mahant, Swami Sakshiji Maharaj, Asaduddin Owaisi, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Jayanta Kumar Roy, Sajda Ahmed, Francisco Sardinha, Anurag Sharma, Mahesh Sahoo, M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Ramapati Ram Tripathi and Ram Shiromani Verma.

( With inputs from ANI )

