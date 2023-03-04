Partly cloudy dry weather likely in J&K
Published: March 4, 2023
Srinagar, March 4 After a day of light rain, snow, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience partly cloudy, dry weather on Saturday, according to the MeT office.
"Partly cloudy dry weather is likely in J&K during next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 6.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 1.2 degree and Gulmarg minus 1 degree as the minimum temperature.
In Ladakh region, Drass town clocked minus 7.8 degree, Kargil minus 4.6 and Leh minus 2.8 degree.
