Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, March 20 Weather remained inclement in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday as the Met Department has forecast partly cloudy sky and light rain during the next 24 hours.

"We are expecting partly cloudy sky and light rain in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," a Department official said.

Srinagar recorded 8.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.9 and Gulmarg 1.8 as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

Drass town of Ladakh region had minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, Leh 1.1 and Kargil minus 1.5 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city registered 20.4, Katra 16.8, Batote 12.5, Banihal 8.4 and Bhaderwah 8.9 as the minimum temperature.

