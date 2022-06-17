Partly cloudy sky, light rain, thundershowers likely in J&K

Srinagar, June 17 Weather was inclement in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast partly cloudy sky with light rain, thundershowers towards the afternoon on Friday.

"Partly cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 15.1, Pahalgam 9.4 and Gulmarg 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 5.9, Leh 10.2 and Kargil 10.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 21, Katra 18.8, Batote 14.7, Banihal 15.2 and ABhaderwah 16.2 as the minimum temperature.

