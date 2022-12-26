Partly cloudy weather with bitter cold in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 26 Bitter cold with bone chilling temperatures continued in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh as the Meteorological (MeT) office on Monday forecast partly to mainly cloudy weather with freezing night temperatures.

"Partly to mainly cloudy weather with sub-zero night temperatures is expected in Ladakh and Valley during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 3.5, Pahalgam minus 5.7 and Gulmarg minus 5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 10.2 and Leh minus 13.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 4.5, Katra 7.2, Batote 0.7, Banihal minus 1 and Bhaderwah 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

