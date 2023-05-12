Parts of northeast Bihar to witness heatwave conditions: IMD

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 12 ( ): Heatwave conditions will prevail in some districts of Northeast Bihar and relief from the heatwave is expected in the state for three-four days, a senior IMD official said here on Friday.

Ashish Kumar, Scientist and Head, Meteorological Centre Patna, also said that there is a possibility of a decrease in temperature by 1-2 degrees due to the arrival of easterly winds.

"Heatwave conditions will prevail in some districts of Northeast Bihar. Due to the arrival of easterly winds in the state, there is a possibility of a decrease in temperature by one-two degrees. Relief from the heatwave is expected in the state for 3 to 4 days from tomorrow onwards," he said

IMD had said on May 10 that heat wave conditions would continue to occur at isolated pockets over West Bengal and Bihar until May 12 and abate there afterwards.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), people should avoid going out in the sun during heatwave, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

It has suggested that people should drink sufficient water as often as possible, even if not thirsty, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes and use protective goggles, an umbrella or hat while going out in the sun.

According to IMD, the heat wave, qualitatively, is a condition of air temperature which becomes fatal to human body when exposed. Quantitatively, it is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal.

In certain countries, it is defined in terms of the heat index based on temperature and humidity or based on the extreme percentile of the temperatures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor