Passenger behaves in unruly manner with Air India official mid-air on Sydney-Delhi flight

New Delhi [India], July 15 : A passenger onboard Delhi-bound Air India flight behaved in an unacceptable manner with an airline official and other co-passengers mid-air, an airline spokesperson said on Saturday.

“A passenger on board AI301 (flight) operating from Sydney to Delhi on July 9 behaved in an unacceptable manner during flight, despite verbal and written warnings, causing distress to other passengers, which included one of our staff," the Air India spokesperson said.

He said that upon the flight’s landing in the national capital, the passenger was handed over to the security agency, and the passenger later apologised in writing.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was duly informed of the incident," the spokesperson said.

Further information is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor