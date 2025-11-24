Patiala House Court Sends Five JNU Students to 2-Day Judicial Custody in Kartavya Path Protest Case

The Patiala House Court on Monday remanded five JNU students, arrested in connection with the violent Kartavya Path protest near India Gate, to two days of judicial custody. The students were among those detained after a demonstration over air pollution turned violent, during which chilli powder was allegedly thrown at police personnel, leaving several officers injured. The court has directed Delhi Police to submit video recordings of the incident for examination.

#UPDATE | Patiala House Court remanded 5 accused in 2 days' judicial custody. The court has asked the police to file a copy of the videos in the court. The court has asked to send one accused to a safe house till his age is verified, as he has claimed to be a minor. https://t.co/Tx6x6mwsfV — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

During the hearing, one of the accused claimed to be a minor. Taking note of the submission, the court ordered that he be shifted to a safe house until the police verify his age. The remaining students have been sent to judicial custody until their next court appearance. The police informed the court that investigations are underway to identify others involved in the attack and to retrieve more digital evidence from the protest site.

The arrests stem from the evening protest at C Hexagon, India Gate, where demonstrators not only raised slogans about pollution but were also seen holding posters featuring Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, prompting heightened concerns. With the investigation expanding and more video material expected before the court, action against additional protesters has not been ruled out