Patna and Bihar To Experience Cold Waves, Schools Closed Until January 20

Due to the severe cold wave conditions in Northern India, particularly in Bihar, local authorities in Patna have issued directives for the closure of schools up to the 8th class until January 20. This decision extends to four districts, including Patna, and is a response to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) report of extremely low temperatures, with Gaya experiencing a temperature as low as 4.9 degrees Celsius. The IMD foresees the persistence of cold and foggy conditions in the region.

Several places in Bihar have recorded temperatures ranging between 6.3 and 8.1 degrees Celsius, with Patna having a slightly higher temperature at 8.1 degrees Celsius. Consequently, the government has made adjustments to the schedule for older students, with Classes IX to XII now having school hours from 11 am to 3 pm instead of the usual 9 am to 5 pm. This modification is made in consideration of the potential health impact on children due to the harsh weather conditions.

Bihar | Amid cold wave conditions, all schools in Patna till class 8 to remain closed till January 20 pic.twitter.com/4wGrz0K3Di — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

The closure of schools encompasses pre-schools and anganwadi centers, and this decision has been communicated to officials in the respective districts. Notably, special classes for upcoming board exams are exempt from this schedule change, and government school staff are expected to maintain their usual working hours. In East Champaran, a similar order has been issued, resulting in the closure of all schools up to Class XII and Aanganbadi centers until January 16.