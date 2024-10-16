Patna: Elderly Couple Found Dead in Nehru Nagar Home; Domestic Dispute Suspected

On Tuesday evening, residents of Bihar's capital, Patna, were shocked when the blood-soaked bodies of an elderly couple were discovered in their home. The incident occurred in Nehru Nagar, located in the Pataliputra police station area of Patna. The bodies were found at house number 62 on Road number 2 at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, October 15.

According to a report by a Patna-based news portal, police from the Pataliputra police station arrived at the scene after receiving information about the discovery of the bodies and took them into custody.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On the double murder incident, Central SP Sweety Sahrawat says, "We received information that the dead bodies of a couple have been found. We inspected the spot and interrogated the neighbourhood. The tenants said that some arguments were going on between… pic.twitter.com/vmdV17lpZU — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2024

"We received information that the dead bodies of a couple had been found. We inspected the scene and questioned the neighbors. The tenants mentioned hearing arguments between them earlier... It does not appear to be a robbery... The CCTV footage is being reviewed, and the forensic team is collecting samples... All possible angles will be investigated," said Central SP Sweety Sahrawat.

Patna Central SP Sweety Sahrawat further stated, "The incident took place in a flat in Sujata Niwas of the Pataliputra police station area. The bodies of the elderly couple were recovered from their room. Both had severe head injuries. A blood-stained grinding stone was found near the bodies."

The officer added, "Local residents have been questioned. Witnesses reported hearing the couple arguing on Tuesday afternoon. However, there are no signs of forced entry into the house, nor has any property been damaged."

The SP confirmed that a forensic team and a dog squad are collecting evidence from the scene, and the bodies have been sent for a postmortem. The investigation is focused on the possibility of a domestic dispute.

Notably, just two days earlier, on Sunday, another murder case emerged in Patna. In the Patna City area, a man was called out of his house and murdered by his friends near Anand Talkies in Belvarganj, within the Alamganj police station area. The police have arrested three suspects in that case. The victim, Manoj Kumar, was a 25-year-old resident of Belvarganj Ravidas Tola, and the son of Mahesh Ravidas.