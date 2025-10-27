Patna Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Godown in Bihar (Watch Video)

Patna, Bihar (October 27, 2025): A massive fire broke out at a plastic goods godown in Patna on Monday. Multiple fire engines were deployed to bring the situation under control. According to officials, four fire tenders were sent to the spot after flames erupted in the closed godown that contained a large stock of plastic materials.

The fire spread quickly due to the highly flammable items stored inside.

Station House Officer Manjeet Kumar Singh said the godown had been shut for several days and was located next to a temple. “The building was closed for some time and had plastic stored inside. It caught fire but has now been brought under control with the help of fire tenders. Further action is being taken,” Singh said.

No injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities are investigating the incident.