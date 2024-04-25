Patna Hotel Fire: Six Killed, Over 30 Injured in Blaze Near Railway Station in Bihar

At least six people were killed, and more than 30 were injured after a massive fire broke out in a hotel in Bihar's Patna railway station on Thursday, April 25. According to the fire official quoted by NDTV, the blaze erupts due to a cylinder blast in the hotel.

According to the initial investigation, the fire erupted for not following safety rules by the hotel staff. Patna Fire Department director Shobha Ahokakar told reporters that the fire had been brought under control.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Krishna Murari, DSP (law & order) says, "5-6 people have died. More than 30 people have been rescued. 7 are seriously injured and have been sent to hospital..."

Krishna Murari, DSP Patna, said, "5-6 people have died. More than 30 people have been rescued. 7 are seriously injured and have been sent to hospital"

"We have done a fire audit of more than 16,000 hotels and it is still underway. They are given specific instructions in the fire audit. Some follow and others tend not to follow the instructions.. this is due to negligence. Prima facie, it appears fire broke due to a cylinder blast," said Home Guard DG Shobha Ohatkar to reporters at the scene.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in a building near railway station in #Patna, Bihar. Few people feared trapped in the building. Rescue efforts underway. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Rl7fuj7z44 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2024

“They are yet to be identified; our team is trying to confirm their identity. We have also called the FSL team to ascertain the reason behind the fire,” Patna City SP Chandrashekhar told PTI.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra, more than 20 people were rescued from the building, located in a densely populated area, by firefighters. The injured were rushed to the hospital.