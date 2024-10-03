Patna Metro Update: 26 Stations Under Construction, Targeting July 2025 for Operations

Patna's metro will begin operations in July 2025, allowing residents to enjoy this service after just 10 months. With the launch, Patna will join the select cities in India offering metro services. The Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC) is overseeing the construction, guided by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), as part of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's ambitious project. The Chief Minister has instructed that the metro work be completed ahead of schedule.

To this end, PMRC is accelerating progress, with assurances that the first metro will run by next July. Construction is ongoing day and night, with 26 metro stations being developed in the initial phase. The first line will connect Malahi Pakadi to New ISBT, linking significant locations such as Takht Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Airport, and Patna Junction, alleviating congestion and crowding. There are also plans to connect the metro to the new Bihta Airport, which is being constructed at a cost of 1,400 crores.

Additionally, there is a demand for the metro to extend from Bihta to Ara. The Patna Metro will greatly enhance commuting convenience, providing an affordable travel option. Only 10 months remain until the metro's inauguration.