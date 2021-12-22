Patna police bust liquor unit run from govt community centre

Patna, Dec 22 The Patna police on Wednesday busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit that was being operated from a government community centre in the Shahpur area under the Danapur police station.

Confirming the raid, Syed Imran Masood, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Danapur, said that three women involved in liquor manufacturing have been arrested though the male accused managed to escape.

"We had received information about a liquor manufacturing unit being run from the community centre. Accordingly, we constituted a team and conducted a raid. We have seized a large number of liquor bottles and labels of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), along with liquor manufacturing equipment from the spot," Masood said.

The three arrested women have been identified as Munni Devi, Madhu Devi and Ansu Devi.

During preliminary interrogation, the women revealed that the liquor manufacturing unit was run by a local resident named Raju Rai, who managed to escape during the raid.

"After searching two houses belonging to Rai, we recovered raw materials and equipment used in liquor manufacturing. We have sealed both the houses. A hunt is on to nab the remaining accused," Masood said.

